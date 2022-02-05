Exclusive Interview with Vakula Sharma founder of PulpBrew

We thank mompreneur Vakula Sharma, founder of PulpBrew, a Hyderabad-based F & B startup for this interview opportunity. Vakula discussed her journey and other business aspects while interacting with Neel Achary, Editor of Business News This Week.

What was the idea behind Pulp Brew?

The vision of the product is to provide wholesome nutrition from different fruits, greens, nuts, and superfoods rather than supplement or powder form.

This way, over time it’s easy to build good gut health, immunity and to maintain good energy levels and stay healthy.

PulpBrew aims to provide the foundation to inculcate healthy eating habits and is a conducive means to follow a plant-based diet.

All the packs have freshly frozen ingredients, and are ready to blend, all one needs is 3 minutes and a blender to make a smoothie from the convenience of one’s home.

When did you start the brand and who is your main target audience?

We launched the product on September 13th, 2021, however, it required months of research and prelaunch sampling for feedback and to discover the market for the product. I got this idea almost a year before the launch, but the testing and lab approvals, recipe development, sampling, and product iterations based on feedback took time. The product was released when all of that fell in place.

The main target audience would be working professionals, mompreneurs, mothers, fitness enthusiasts, vegans, and children.

However, I strongly believe this product is for everybody and we don’t have to segment them because nutrition is essential for all. Not to forget that it also helps people feel fabulous on the inside and outside. We can all do that, right!

How do you stay ahead of the competition?

We are the only ones who are offering ready-to-blend smoothies and we are a transparent brand. Basically, “what you see” is “what you blend”!. We also offer smoothies with a protein content of 18 grams without any whey powder or additives. None of our products has any additives, sugars, and oxidising agents, unlike other major brands. We use a specific technique called IQF to individually freeze ingredients when they are optimum ripe, so the nutrition value is not lost and the texture, shape, and colour stay intact for the consumer. Every PulpBrew smoothie bag is carefully curated with the right balance of greens, vegetables, fruits, and superfoods to provide a wholesome meal and the best of flavours. With rising awareness among people regarding the food labels and as more people become health-conscious, we know that we have an edge over other brands once people understand our product and our philosophy. It’s just a matter of time.

Talk a little about the founders. Who founded it, how old are they, and the kind of work experience and background they come from that makes them relevant for this industry.

I, Vakula, am the founder of the company, and PulpBrew is inspired by my journey. I am 31 years old and I am a vegan. I come from a business background in interior design. I am also a fitness enthusiast, a certified yoga trainer, and a Nutrition expert. I have taught yoga and I conducted free yoga classes during the first and second lockdowns. I also am vocal about animal rights and protection and have volunteered for such causes.

I realised the need for PulpBrew based on my own experience. As a mompreneur, I couldn’t cater to my nutritional needs. When I discovered healthy smoothies, it got me thinking that so many people could benefit from ready-to-blend smoothie packs that are minimal in effort and provide all the essential nutrition. It is a convenient solution for balanced and healthy eating. My daughter also picked up this habit, which made me realise children could also benefit from it.

How do people order, and what kind of services do you provide.

PulpBrew has an e-commerce website www.pulpbrew.com and provides home delivery services.

And the products are available in Qmart Banjara Hills, Gachibowli and at cafes like sofrehh and Plantarium where they serve PulpBrew healthy smoothies.

How has been the response so far?

The response has been good, with a handful of repeat customers from the IT segment and working-class women. Also, mothers love PulpBrew products for their children not only for their taste but also because it is easy to sneak in greens and vegetables for the children.

What plans do you have concerning the brand?

To expand in the plant-based category and introduce more ready-to-cook products.

The product has already got offers from cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Indore, and Pune for franchises and dealerships and the company is keen on exploring these options.

A plant-based diet is a new fad. How do you plan to tap into this audience?

We would like to create awareness about the product by holding free tasting sessions at gyms, communities, and at vegan fests where people get to see the product and experience it. Most People were impressed by the concept when they experienced it than read about it. We would like to have most of our blog content about health and lifestyle so our followers also gain much more than just the product. Most of the ready-to-cook or ready-to-consume products even in the plant-based category come with preservatives. We have already started working on new products which are nutritious and at the same time preservative-free.

Do you cater to both businesses and people directly?

Yes, through our D2C model and also through cafes that serve the smoothies on their menu. When businesses use PulpBrew products, wastage of fruits and greens comes down in their inventory. They avoid discarding ingredients that are not sold. Our products have a shelf life of 3 months in the freezer, which means there is no room for wastage.

What’s the idea behind naming it Pulp Brew – how do you think it’s apt for your brand?

I was sure of having the name Pulp because a lot of people waste the pulp while juicing. That’s the nutritious part, hence I wanted to emphasize the pulp. Brew because people have the choice of blending with any liquid of their choice like almond milk, coconut milk, greek yogurt, coconut water, water, etc. That’s how I came up with PulpBrew!

Pulp Brew Social Media Handles –

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/pulpbrew/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/pulpbrew/

Website: https://www.pulpbrew.com/

Phone – 9573188222