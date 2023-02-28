Interview with Mohak Nahta, CEO and founder of ATLYS

Mohak Nahta, an Indian passport holder, founded Atlys, an app that simplifies the visa application process. MohakNahta faced the same challenges and frustrations most travellers face when applying for visas. Hence, he came up with the idea of creating an app that helps people gather all the necessary documents and provides step-by-step instructions on how to complete the application process.

Atlys’s goal is to allow all nationalities to travel as if there were no borders. The app provides a user-friendly interface that walks users through each step of the process in a clear and organized way, and its dedicated team is always available to help users if they need any assistance with their applications. Atlys has a dedicated team of around 25 individuals that is constantlygrowing.

Can You Introduce Yourself and Share Some Background Information?

Mohak Nahta: Hello, my name is MohakNahta,and I am the founder and CEO of Atlys. Originally from India, I came to the US to study engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. After graduating, I worked as a senior engineer at Pinterest and also travelled abroad frequently. However, as an Indian national, applying for visas was often confusing and complicated. This led me to develop the idea for Atlys, an app that simplifies the visa application process. With the support of my family and friends, my idea became a reality, and I am proud to lead Atlys today.

Could You Share Your Experience As An Entrepreneur And How You Started Atlys?

Mohak Nahta: Atlys began as a side project, but as I recognized the demand for the service, I left my job to focus on it full-time. My team and I have been dedicated to building the company from scratch, aiming to revolutionize the visa application process to make it faster and simpler for travelers globally. Throughout this journey, I’ve faced various challenges, including managing my responsibilities as CEO. However, my unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients has kept me motivated. As an entrepreneur, I’ve learned the value of hard work, persistence, and determination to succeed. But what truly inspires me is the opportunity to help people travel more effortlessly, which is the driving force behind Atlys.

Could You Explain The Type Of Service Or Product That AtlysProvides?

Mohak Nahta: Atlys offers an app that streamlines the process of applying for tourist visas. We strive to provide a fast, user-friendly, and reliable experience for our customers. Our app provides step-by-step guidance to help users navigate through the visa application process with ease. Additionally, we have a support team in place to assist users with any questions or issues they may encounter.

Can You Describe The Unique Features Of Atlys?

Mohak Nahta: Atlys stands out from the competition in several ways. Firstly, our team has personally experienced the difficulties of applying for visas, which allows us to empathize with our users and provide a more intuitive and user-friendly app. Additionally, once you use Atlys for your first visa application, all subsequent applications become much faster and easier due to our comprehensive database of necessary information and documents. In fact, one of our customers was able to apply for Dubai visa in just 85 seconds using our app.

What Led You To Start This Business?

Mohak Nahta: I started Atlys because I experienced firsthand the difficulties and frustrations of applying for visas. This motivated me to create a solution that would simplify and streamline the process for everyone.

What Was Your Initial Mission ForAtlys?

Mohak Nahta: from the outset, our mission at Atlys has been to provide travelers with a simple and fast platform to apply for visas. We aim to eliminate the confusion and complexity that often accompanies the visa application process and make travel more accessible to people around the world. Our ultimate goal is to create a world where visas are no longer a barrier to travel.

Can You Provide Information About The Size Of Your Team At Atlys?

Mohak Nahta: We have a team of approximately 25 highly skilled professionals, including engineers, designers, marketers, and customer support specialists. We all work closely together to continually improve our app and provide the best service to travelers worldwide.

What Is The Ultimate Goal Of Your Company?

Mohak Nahta: At Atlys, our main objective is to eliminate the barriers of borders by simplifying and accelerating the visa application process for all nationalities. We aspire to enable travellers to spend more time planning their trips and less worrying about visas and paperwork.

What Lessons Have You Learned From Your Mistakes As An Entrepreneur?

Mohak Nahta: Although I cannot recall any specific failures related to Atlys, I have made some mistakes during my entrepreneurial journey. Firstly, I used to prioritize the product over distribution, but I have come to learn that both are equally important, and sometimes distribution can be more crucial. Secondly, I used to focus more on the solution instead of the problem, which is not an efficient approach and can even harm the company. It’s crucial to remain focused on meeting people’s actual needs rather than just solving our own problems. Lastly, I have realized that a successful product requires not only a great product but also a cohesive team working towards the same objective.

What Inspired You To Pursue Entrepreneurship?

Mohak Nahta: The idea of starting my own company has always appealed to me because it provides me with control and allows me to shape my own future. However, the real motivation behind becoming an entrepreneur recognized the genuine need for a platform like Atlys, where individuals worldwide could submit their visa applications easily and quickly from any location.

What Are Some Key Considerations Before Starting A Startup, What Are Some Of The Biggest Mistakes You’ve Made, And What Are Your Tips For Young And Aspiring Entrepreneurs?

Mohak Nahta: Before starting a startup, it’s important to be passionate about the problem you’re trying to solve, have a clear target market, conduct research, and build a strong team. Mistakes I’ve made include focusing too much on the product and solution rather than distribution and customer needs. To be a successful entrepreneur, it’s important to stay focused on your goals, learn from others, be open to feedback, and step out of your comfort zone. Trying new things that scare you helps overcome the fear of failure.

What Are Some Significant Errors You Have Committed During Your Entrepreneurial Journey?

Mohak Nahta: One major mistake I made was prioritizing the product over distribution, which resulted in lower sales and reduced success for my company. Another mistake I made was giving more importance to the solution rather than the problem itself. Although having a good product is crucial, it is equally essential to concentrate on the actual requirements of customers and consistently keep them in mind.

What Advice Would You Give To Young And Aspiring Entrepreneurs Who Want To Succeed?

Mohak Nahta: To achieve success as an entrepreneur, it’s crucial to maintain focus on your goals and never give up. The road to success is often paved with challenges, but with perseverance and determination, you can overcome them and realize your dreams. Additionally, it’s important to seek out knowledge and wisdom from successful entrepreneurs in your field by reading books, attending conferences and workshops, or participating in online forums and communities. Finally, stay open to feedback and new ideas and continuously learn and adapt to the changing landscape of entrepreneurship. Stepping out of your comfort zone and trying new things can also help you overcome the fear of failure and achieve success.