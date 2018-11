The domestic stock markets BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were seen green on Friday. IT and financial stocks brought the positive sentiment in the stock market. BSE Sensex gained 196.62 points and closed at 35,457.16 points. National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 settled at 10,682.20 points. Among telecom shared AirTel gain around 10 percent. Yes Bank shares suffered huge loss by 6.5 percent and closed at Rs.192.50.