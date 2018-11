Both stock markets – BSE and NSE were remain closed on today for ‘Diwali Dalipratipada.’ To mark the Dilwali festival, which is considered as new year for businesses in India, BSE and NSE opened for one hour on Wednesday. During the session, BSE Sensex closed at 35,237 gaining 245 points while Nifty up by 68 points to settle at 10,600.