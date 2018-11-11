The week (November 5-9), the equity indices registered slight gain while gold slipped by Rs.580. The BSE Sensex gain 0.40 percent or 146.9 points while the Nifty advanced 0.30 per cent. The markets stalled during the week gone by, despite lower crude oil prices and strong rupees vis-à-vis dollar. The investors were caution over the assembly elections in the five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telegana and Mizoram.

The BSE Sensex gained 146.9 points, or 0.40 percent, to settle at 35,158.55 and the National Stock Exchange gained 32 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 10,585.20. The Yellow metal Gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity slipped by Rs.580 each to Rs.32,070 and Rs.31,920 respectively, this week.

The weekly BSE Sensex gainers were Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors (DVR) and Asian Paints. And, the losers were Vedanta, NTPC, Wipro, TCS and SBI.

This week the global cues were negative as the US Federal Reserve kept interest rate unchanged, Democrats took the control of the US House of Representatives in midterm elections and Brent crude price fell to $70 a barrel.