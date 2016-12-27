9.3% growth in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in November 2016 over the same period in 2015. USA accounts for highest share of tourist arrivals followed by UK and Bangladesh in November 2016. Rs. 14, 474/- crore Foreign Exchange earned through tourism in November 2016.

Ministry of Tourism compiles monthly estimates of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) on the basis of Nationality-wise, Port-wise data received from Bureau of Immigration (BOI) and Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) from tourism on the basis of data available from Reserve Bank of India. The following are the important highlights regarding FTAs and FEEs from tourism during the month of November, 2016.