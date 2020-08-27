A MUSICAL DELIGHT FOR DIFFERENTLY-ABLED AT MANBHAVAN BY MANOVIKAS CHARITABLE SOCIETY

Manovikas Charitable Society, a civil society organization to successfully help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities has been organizing a virtual event – Manbhavan, a popular and joyful support circle in India. Various renowned personalities have taken part in this event to interact with disabled people. For this virtual platform, singing maestro Debu Mukherji came forward to be a part of this special event.

Debu Mukherji is Bollywood Retro Karaoke singer who sings old melodies especially Kishore Kumar. Besides Kishore Kumar, he sings other legendary singers as well. Romantic numbers sung by him are mesmerizing. He has also won K4kishore online singing competition in 2010 in Canada. Debu Mukherji sang many Gulzar Sahab’s melodious songs that struck the chord of the hearts of the listeners. The audience was seen singing along with the Karaoke star. He sang songs like ‘Tujse Naraz’, ‘Tum Aa Gaye ho’, ‘Tere Bina’ to name a few.

Talking about the importance of Manbhavan, Dr Alok Kumar Bhuvan, said, “During COVID-19 crisis and homestay situation, things are becoming difficult for all of us. Understanding the disabled individuals have nothing else to do or connect with due to the safety measures, we have introduced Manbhavan which is a popular and joyful support circle in India among persons with disabilities. This platform provides the disabled people and their families a source of connecting with other people to come over the anxieties and stress. Besides, they can also indulge in learning art, crafts and leisure activities and performing with famous artists.”