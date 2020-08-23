Ahead of Festive Season TCL Day is here With Exciting Deals On Amazon

New Delhi, August, 23, 2020: Ahead of the festive season, Global Top-2 TV Corporation TCL is offering special offer on its 4K AI Smart Series, giving customers a chance to take their TV-viewing experience up a notch. The offers will be available between August 24 to August 25, 2020.

The discounts will apply to the following products:

TCL 43”P8 & 55”P8: These TVs come with a 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160) panel with a refresh rate of 60 hertz. Because of being a smart TV, it also brings a number of smart features, including, HDR, AI-Google Assistant, Google Cast + T-cast, Bluetooth and Android 9.0. to offer a rich viewing experience. The offer available on two variants 43inches and 55inches which are now priced at INR 24,799 and INR 34, 499 respectively.

TCL 55” P8S: With this TCL 4K UHD televisions one can experience the stunning all shades of light, natural colours for a truly immersive viewing experience owing to its

3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Enabled by the built-in Google Assistant and TCL’s integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform, the TV is all about high-tech features. The offer is available on 55inches INR 41,499.

TCL 50” P65US & 55” P65US: Utilizing HDR and micro dimming, the TVs deliver high-end image quality with unmatched contrast when it comes to dark backgrounds. Additionally, it comes with Dolby Audio that ensures immersive 5.1 surround sound and enables the TV to offer optimised sound quality. The offer is available on two variants 50inches and 55inches which are now priced at INR 29,499 and INR 33,499 respectively.

Speaking on the offers, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “We are delighted to announce these offers ahead of the festive season. Our televisions are designed with top-notch technologies and are built for the future. Now, viewers can upgrade their devices for more affordable prices and enjoy a stunning television experience. We believe in quality and affordability.”

TCL has enjoyed a successful run in the Indian market, having recently celebrated its 4th anniversary.