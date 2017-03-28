Ajmer Indore Express Extended to Ratlam via newly Constructed Q-Track Jointly by Smt Sumitra Mahajan Speaker Lok Sabha and Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu Minister of Railways

In the august presence of Smt Sumitra Mahajan, Speaker, Lok Sabha and Minister of Railways Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Extension of Train No Ajmer Indore Express 19653 / 19654 Ratlam Ajmer Express up to Indore via newly constructed Broad Gauge Q-Track was flagged off through Video Conferencing from Rail Bhavan, New Delhi today.

The dignitaries attended the programme at Rail Bhavan end include Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly of the local area. Chairman, Railway Board, Shri A. K. Mital, Member Traffic Railway Board Shri Mohd Jamshed and other Railway Board Members and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Speaker, Loksabha Smt Sumitra Mahajan, said that, “Today’s Ajmer Indore Express train extension shall be beneficial to everyone in Madhya Pradesh area. Under the leadership of Shri Suresh Prabhu most of the demands regarding Rail connectivity in Indore region have already been fulfilled and the area does not have any more demands. Indore Dahod track work is in progress. Railway connectivity with the Industrial township of Pithampur has been accomplished and container services have also started. Mhow station development is ensured. Army has given land for it. Madhya Pradesh won’t lag behind in the process of growth. I appreciate the leadership of Shri Suresh Prabhu ji under which the difficult work of making tunnel in Jammu Kashmir area was completed..

Speaking on the occasion Minister of Railways Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu said that “It is evident that people want Railway connectivity in their areas. Today, on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Gudi Padwa, it is a favorable beginning for the people of Indore and Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is an important State for us. People of Madhya Pradesh have always given representation for better Rail Connectivity. Allocation to Madhya Pradesh has been raised to Rs. 2871 Crore in the last 2 years from Rs. 632 Crore in the previous year which is increase of 354%. In 2017-18 Rail Budget allocation, it is further raised to 750% more. Funds are no more impediment in the process of Growth. Gauge conversion, doubling and tripling projects have gathered pace in Madhya Pradesh. Projects of 56,547 Crores are being implemented. 7 new surveys are conducted and have been sanctioned. Gauge conversion from Chittorgarh, Ratlam, Indore work has been completed. Indian Railways and Madhya Pradesh Government will soon form Joint Venture Company. State Government has given assent. Next Year on Gudi Padwa, it shall be done.”

LS Speaker #SumitraMahajan & Rail Minister @sureshpprabhu flag off extended Ajmer Indore Express up to #Indore through Video Conferencing. pic.twitter.com/hZz80UqPVS — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 28, 2017

The abstract schedule including timings, composition, days of run etc. of the train service extended today is as under:

Indian Railways, extended Train No 19653/19654 Ratlam-Ajmer Express upto Indore. The extension of the train will provide an additional connectivity between Ajmer and Indore via Ratlam through the newly commissioned Broad Gauge section. There will be no change in timings the train between Ajmer and Ratlam. The timings of 19653/19654 Indore-Ajmer Express will be as under:-

19654 Ajmer-Indore Express Station 19653 Indore-Ajmer Express Arr Dep Arr Dep — 13.00 Ajmer 13.00 — 20.55 21.05 Ratlam 06.30 06.40 23.20 — Indore — 04.15

Days of run: – Daily

Stoppage over extended portion – Barnagar, Fatehabad, Chandrawatiganj Jn., Laxmi Bai Nagar.

Primary maintenance: – Jodhpur

Composition : – Second-class Luggage/parcel van -02, General Coach-06,Second Class – 03, Sleeper Class -02, 3 Tier AC -03, AC Chair Car -01= Total 17 Coaches.

Distance: – 118.65 Kms

Duration of travel: Ex-Ratlam – 2 hours 15 minutes

Ex-Indore – 2 hours 15 minutes