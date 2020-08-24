Assam Flood- Food distribution 1000 families in flood area by Narayan Seva Sansthan

Udaipur,24th August 2020: Amidst the grip of floods, Narayan Seva Sansthan(NSS)shall extend its support to1000 families in the area of LachonGaon (Tinsukia), LaibilSibsagar), and MiriPothar (Jorhat) in Assam by distributing the food. NSS has already contributed to 200 families out of the 1000 families as of now.

With the objective of serving the flood-affected families, NSS has collaborated with Zomatofeeding India to distribute food to the needy amidst Covid-19 and lockdown in the country.

To relieve these flood-affected families in Assam, NSS through its flood-relief campaign distributed ration kits that contain, dry food items, ready-to-eat food packets, dry snacks, packets of biscuits, namkeen, milk powder and drinking water. NSS took an added initiative of offering hygiene items in the kit which included soaps and sanitary napkins amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

With the objective of serving the society, Narayan GaribParivaarYojana offers monthly rations to around 50,000 families in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, NSS has served many individuals and families by distributing more than 1,30,000 food packets, 65000 masks,800 PPE kits and ration materials to 6800 families to combat the pandemic.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “NSS has always contributed to the betterment of the society and has lent a helping hand to those in need. COVID-19 has been a challenging time for many deserving families and we ought to extend a helping hand to those in need. The Assam floods have practically affected many families including children and the only minute contribution that we could do is extend a helping hand by offering them basic necessities such as food. In all we will be offering dry food supplies to 1000 families and have already managed to reach out to 200 families. In our new initiative, we have tapped 50,000 families which will receive food supplies. We shall continue to contribute the best we can for the society and its well-being.”

The NGO also extended support by donating Rs. 2 lakh to the CM Relief Fund with a motive to help in the time of crisis. NSS skill centre is planning to resume its skill classes soon to enhance the lives of needy making them sustainable and boost the country’s economy.