Cabinet approves MoU between India and France on Technical Cooperation in Civil Aviation

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and its French counterpart, Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC), France to implement Technical Cooperation Program in civil aviation sector.

The Technical Cooperation Program will be beneficial for enhancement of skills and expertise of AAI’s officers. This MoU is also beneficial for imparting training of engineers, technicians, managers etc.

