Cabinet approves umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for implementation of umbrella scheme of “Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF)” for years 2017-18 to 2019-20. The financial outlay for the scheme over the three year’s period is Rs.25,060 crore, out of which the Central Government share will be Rs.18,636 crore and the States’ share will be Rs.6,424 crore.

Salient Features:

Special provision has been made under the Scheme for internal security, law and order, women security, availability of modern weapons, the mobility of police forces, logistics support, the hiring of helicopters, upgradation of police wireless, National Satellite Network, CCTNS project, E-prison project etc.

Under the umbrella scheme, a central budget outlay of Rs.10,132 crore has been earmarked for internal security related expenditure for Jammu & Kashmir, the North Eastern States and left-wing extremism affected States.

Scheme of Special Central Assistance (SCA) for 35 worst LWE affected districts has been introduced with an outlay of Rs.3,000 crore to tackle the issue of underdevelopment in these districts.

An outlay of Rs.100 crore has been earmarked in the North Eastern States for police infrastructure upgradation, training institutes, investigation facilities etc.

Implementation of this scheme would bolster the Government’s ability to address challenges faced in different theatres such as areas affected by LWE, Jammu and Kashmir and North East effectively and undertake development interventions which will catalyze in improving the quality of life in these areas and help combat these challenges effectively at the same time.

New initiatives are being introduced to provide assistance to States for upgradation of police infrastructure, forensic science laboratories, institutions and the equipment available with them to plug critical gaps in the criminal justice system. Police Stations will be integrated to set up a national database of crime and criminals’ records. It will be linked with other pillars of criminal justice system such as ‘prisons, forensic science laboratories, and prosecution offices.

The umbrella scheme also provides for setting up of a State-of-Art forensic science laboratory in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh and upgradation of Sardar Patel Global Centre for Security, Counter-Terrorism and Anti-Insurgency in Jaipur and Gujarat Forensic Science University in Gandhi Nagar.

It is expected that the umbrella scheme, “Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF)” will go a long way to boost the capability and efficiency of Central and State Police Forces by modernizing them.