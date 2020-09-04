Children Organizations Federation, appealed to Minister Smt. Satyavathi Rathod, to have stringent Juvenile Justice Act., monitoring mechanism and stop vilification of Child Care Institutes, for misdoing of few!

Hyderabad, September 4, 2020: The Representatives of Children Organizations Federation – a not for profit association of organizations working towards the welfare of the underprivileged children in Telangana, met Smt. Satyavathi Rathod, Honorable Minister, Women & Child Welfare, Telangana and presented a memorandum on issues confronted by the Child Care Institutes (CCI) and the vilification campaign being run against CCIs for the misconduct and malpractices indulged by a few black sheep. A representation was also presented Smt. D. Divya, I.A.S, Principal Secretary of W & CD Department, Telangana.

The Children Organizations Federation (COF), registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1960, in the representation condemned the deliberate spread of false news in media with the mala fide intention to defame the Child Care Institutes. Also appraised them regarding the approach and unhelpful attitude of the District level Government officials, who have been rude towards CCI staff, besides humiliating, threatening and being abusive and derogatory to them.

The Children Organisations Federation, Telangana; delegation comprising of Raghavendra Dundigalla, President; Navin Kumar Barpathi, Vice President; Anil Kumar Kolikapogu, General Secretary; Nuthan Pasala, Secretary; Sambasiva Rao Veruva, Treasurer; and Executive Member, Srivyal Vuyyuri and Madhavi Akula, appealed to them to have a proper monitoring mechanism for implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act at CCI level. Briefing them about COF and its initiatives, the President Raghavendra Dundigalla, said Children’s Organization Federation is deeply committed to the welfare of children and is working towards establishing a cordial relationship among all the stakeholders including NGOs, DWCD, DCPU and CWC, to avoid and resolve issues cropping up within the purview of the Principles of JJ Act. COF also appealed to them to frame guidelines for Non-CCIs (Hostels).

The Honorable Minister was cordial and assured collaborative approach for better coordination between CCIs and Government officials