City’s ‘Grace Cancer Run’ goes International, with over a lakh participants from 100+ countries, set to clock two Guinness World Records!

City-based Grace Cancer Foundation hosted the World’s largest Cancer Awareness initiative, ‘Grace Cancer Run’ with over a lakh participants from 100 plus countries, taking part, virtually. The Run organised to commemorate the World Breast Cancer Awareness month was formally flagged off by Chief Guest Shri Etela Rajender, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana; in the presence of Guests of Honour Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC; Shri Rajeshwar Rao, MLC, Govt. of Telangana; Shri Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad; Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation; Dr Niranjan Raj, Race Director and Dr Hemanth Udayaraju, Robotic Surgical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals, today at Gachibowli stadium. The theme of the third edition of the Run, held as a Virtual Run today is, ‘Beat Cancer, Beyond Covid 19.’

Chief Guest Shri Etela Rajender, speaking on the occasion said, the incidence of cancer and the consequent deaths have been rapidly rising by the day. In our state and country over 15% of deaths are due to cancer. Despite technology and scientific knowledge taking rapid strides, people continue to fall victims to cancer due to changes in the lifestyle, food habits and the enormous stress they are enduring in today’s world. Several cancer-preventive initiatives are being undertaken across the globe and the country, the government itself has several programs to address cancer prevention and treatment. There are many NGOs which are working towards this goal too, their proactive roles showcase the fact that there is no dearth of donors and people with a concern for others.

One amongst them is Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, who has been relentlessly working in this area of cancer screening and detection. Early detection helps to cure cancer and Dr Chinnababu has been working to screen as many people as possible by sending cancer screening buses to the remotest area to reach the unreached. Telangana state government is ready to provide complete support and encouragement to those who are working for such initiatives. We want more and more individuals and NGOs to come forward and take such programs ahead. Cancers impact individuals and the families dependant on them, both physically and economically, especially those from impoverished families suffer the most, therefore the Government of Telangana is working towards early detection and prevention of cancer, we have Arogyasri to provide free and the best treatment even at the corporate hospitals for such people who can’t afford expensive cancer treatment.

Shri Sajjanar said the cancer awareness run initiated by Dr Chinnababu for Hyderabad and both the Telugu states have today gone global with a virtual run having over one lakh participants from over 125 countries. Besides COVID, today cancer needs equal importance, as it has been impacting the entire world and virtually every family. Besides the annual awareness run, Grace Cancer Foundation has been undertaking several screening and early cancer detection initiatives and this run is set to create cancer awareness across the globe, I appreciate them for that. This run is also going to create a Guinness World Record and that is a humongous accomplishment.

The Grace Cancer Run initiated three years ago in the city of Hyderabad, has achieved unprecedented success, well beyond our imagination. When we began our objective was limited to spreading cancer awareness in Hyderabad and the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. What we accomplished today with over one lakh participants in 100+ countries is huge and overwhelming and are enormously gratified with the fact that we could reach out and sensitize millions across the globe. The icing on the is the prestigious Guinness World Record, crowning our effort, says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation.

Grace Cancer Run is set to clock two Guinness World Records for being the World’s Largest Cancer Awareness Program. The Records are for having the MOST LIVE VIEWERS FOR A FEMALE HEALTH AWARENESS LESSON ON YOUTUBE, recorded on 10th October 2020, from 7:45 am to 8:30 am IST, www.tinyurtcom/Y7GCR2020 and MOST VIDEOS OF PEOPLE RUNNING / JOGGING UPLOADED TO FACEBOOK IN ONE HOUR on 10 October 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am IST, www.tinyurttom/FBGCR2020

Our excitement has no bounds, we created history by recording this as the world’s largest cancer awareness drive. In the annals, this run will remain memorable forever. It’s a moment of pride that India took the lead in sensitizing the world about the killer disease, through this mammoth run, says Dr Niranjan Raj, Race Director, Grace Cancer Foundation.

The ‘Grace Cancer Run’ format was virtual this year to beat the unprecedented times witnessed by the world due to the all-pervading COVID 19 fear. Virtual Run enabled the Foundation to seek the participation of entrants from across the globe and reach the message of early cancer detection and prevention to a significantly large population, in every nook and corner of the globe. The Virtual Run was in three categories of 5K, 10K and Half Marathon of 21.1K.

The huge participation is a significant impetus to our mission to drive physical activity as a means to stay healthy and prevent non-communicable diseases like Cancer. It’s imperative that everyone embraces a healthy lifestyle and keeps Cancer at bay, says Dr Hemanth Udayaraju, Robotic Surgical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals.

The ‘Grace Cancer Run’ was Powered by Ryan and was organized in partnership with Society for Cyberabad Security Council, in Association with Hyderabad Runners, was Sponsored by Movers.com, Novartis and Supporter by NMDC.