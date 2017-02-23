Commerce and Industry Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasized the need to focus on Research, Standards and Aggregation to enhance farmers income. Interacting with the members of the ICFA (Indian Council of Food and Agriculture) on the issue of Doubling of Farmers Income through Agro and Food Trade she said Inter –Ministerial discussions are necessary for coordination. The Minister said the government is willing to hear suggestions and respond to all issues pertaining to exports and domestic trade.

Smt. Sitharaman said agricultural research is of paramount importance, citing the example of Tobacco she said till date there has been no research done to find alternative crop for tobacco farmers. Further, she highlighted the issue of Onion production where again research is needed to prevent the shortage and glut of production.

The Minister said the issues pertaining to international standards will be taken up appropriately. She said preserving the interests of the farmers has to be the core of all discussions in which both the central and state governments have to come together.