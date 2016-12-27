Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the construction major under the Ministry of Urban Development will assist Bhutan in green and sustainable construction of infrastructure. A Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was signed between CPWD and Department of Engineering Services, Ministry of Works and Human Settlements, Royal Government of Bhutan in Thimpu.

Shri Abhay Sinha, Director General of CPWD signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Under the MoU for bilateral technical cooperation in infrastructure engineering, CPWD will assist in promoting sustainability in the built environment, capacity building through training of Bhutanese manpower, benchmarking in building and road sectors besides deputing engineering experts to Bhutan.

The signing of MoU took place in the presence of Ms.ZhabtogLyonpoDorjiChoden, Minister of Works and Human Settlements of Bhutan.