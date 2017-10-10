Cyclone Warning – Depression over Gangetic West Bengal

Latest observations, Doppler Weather Radar Kolkata and Satellite imageries indicate that the deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 12 kmph in past 06 hours. It lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 10th October 2017 over Gangetic West Bengal near Latitude 23.2º N and Longitude 87.1 ºE, close to Bankura(Gangetic West Bengal).

The system is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a depression during next 06 hours & into a well-marked low-pressure area during subsequent 24 hours.

Warning:

(i). Heavy Rainfall warning:

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand during next 24 hours.

Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during next 48 hours.

(ii). Wind warning: