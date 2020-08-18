Dhoni would have played T20 World Cup; Corona also played a role in his retirement: Yuzvendra Chahal

On the eve of August 15, the decision of former India team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to say goodbye to international cricket shocked not only the fans but also the players of team India. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also shocked to learn about the announcement. In addition, Chahal has also made a big claim on Dhoni’s retirement. Talking about the same in News18 India’s special program Chaupal, Chahal claimed that corona also ended Dhoni’s career, otherwise, he would have played the T20 World Cup.

“I still want him to play”

In News18 India’s Chaupal, Yuzvendra Chahal said, “Dhoni’s retirement was very shocking news. I think Corona also played a role in this decision, otherwise, Dhoni would have played T20 World Cup.” Yuzvendra Chahal also said that Dhoni still has the power to play international cricket. “I still want him to play”, he said. “Because of him Kuldeep Yadav and I succeeded. We used to get a lot of help from him from behind the wicket. If Dhoni was there, 50 per cent of my work was already done. Dhoni knew how the pitch was behaving. Before the first ball, we knew what the pitch was like because of him. Otherwise, when Dhoni was not there, we would take two overs to understand the pitch. In the match, since Virat and Rohit were on the boundary, then Dhoni was the nearest senior, he would help us always. Dhoni also helped Kuldeep and I a lot during the tour of South Africa.

Should Dhoni get a farewell match?

When asked if Dhoni should get a farewell match, Chahal said that this decision will be taken by the BCCI. Also, what Dhoni wants is also to be considered. Yuzvendra Chahal told that he used to have a lot of fun both on the field and off the field with Dhoni. “There is no such thing as senior-junior in the team,” he said. Yuzvendra said that during the lockdown, he also played PUBG. When asked with Dhoni will appear on ‘Chahal TV’, the leg spinner cheekily replied that it’s easier to catch Don than Mahi for an interview.