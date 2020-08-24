Follow these photographers to refuel your passion of photography; this World’s Photography day

World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography. Photography has revolutionised the way we see the world. Gone are the days when we would run around clicking photographs on film, wait forever to get them developed, and then finally frame them and put them up on our wall. Today, even tiny tots have gotten clicking with their mothers’ phones. This World Photography Day on August 19, discover some fun ideas to bring out your “Lights, Camera, Action” person!

Whatever the degree of your expertise or the complexity of your preferred photographic equipment, the ways to celebrate World Photography Day are plenty. When you get together with your little geniuses, life instantly turns technicolour anyway!

In these digital times, do follow these photographers Instagram profiles with your best in class Excitel broadband plans to relive your passion of Photography-

● Mithun H : Banglore: The viral photograph of the big cat couple was shot by wildlife photographer Mithun H in the winters of 2019 at the Kabini Forest Reserve — one of the most popular wildlife destinations in Karnataka, comprising the south-eastern part of Nagarahole National Park. Mithun is a wildlife photographer.

● Raghu Rai: New Delhi: Raghu Rai is a professional photographer, who has been fulfilling his passion for photography since 1965. He worked with green peace during the Bhopal gas leak in 1984 and portrayed the lives of the victims

through his photography. In 1972, he was awarded Padmashree award by the Indian government to honour his photography work.

● Dabboo Ratnani: Mumbai: Dabboo Ratnani is a very well known photographer in India. He is very well known for his Calender Shoots. For the past 19 years, in January, Dabboo Ratnani launched a new series of celebrity calendars, which is looked forward to by the film industry.

● Atul Kasbekar: Mumbai: Atul Kasbekar is a top Indian fashion photographer and film producer. He was born on 22nd April 1965. He came through his Kingfisher Calendar photo shoots and is one of the most sought photographers by many Indian celebrities. Carl F Bucherer has nominated Atul Kasbekar as the brand ambassador for its watches.

● Rathika Ramaswamy: Rathika Ramasamy was born in a small town in Theni and is an amazing wildlife photographer. She enjoys taking wildlife photos of birds and animals in jungles and forest. She has travelled extensively to many national and international sanctuaries. In 2005, she was part of the Clean Ganga Campaign and her photography was exhibited at ‘India International Center’ at New Delhi.

By Team Excitel