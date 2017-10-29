French Minister for the Armed Forces calls on the Prime Minister

Mrs. Florence Parly, the French Minister for the Armed Forces, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Mrs. Parly briefed the Prime Minister about developments in bilateral defence cooperation. The Prime Minister said that defence cooperation is one of the key pillars of the Strategic Partnership between India and France, and called for greater cooperation in the ‘Make in India’ framework in defence manufacturing and joint research & development.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister said that he looks forward to receiving President Macron in India at his earliest convenience.