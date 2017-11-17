French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs calls on PM

Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

He briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments in the bilateral relationship as a follow-up to the Prime Minister’s visit to France in June 2017.

The Prime Minister appreciated the contribution of Mr. Le Drian to the growing India-France engagement, in his current role as well as in his earlier role as Defence Minister of France.

The Prime Minister said that the significance of India-France Strategic Partnership is not limited to the bilateral context, but acts as a force for peace and stability in the regional and global context as well.

The Prime Minister also said that he looks forward to receiving President Macron in India at his earliest convenience.