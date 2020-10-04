Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated across Geological Survey of India through Shramdaan and Planting of Saplings

October 2020- Geological Survey of India, the 170-year-old premier geological organisation celebrated 151st Gandhi Jayanti across its offices in India through Shramdaan and Planting of Saplings, maintaining social distancing norms in this pandemic situation.

The main function was held at the Central Head Quarter in Kolkata. Dr. S. Raju, Additional Director General, Mission III & IV inaugurated the programme. The event was organized at the Oldham Hall of the CHQ building.

Shri Anand Prakash Rai, Deputy Director-General, GSI CHQ delivered a lecture on Mahatma Gandhi’s life, his teachings, philosophy and his struggle for India’s freedom and nation-building.

The officers and the staff members from across all hierarchy, who were present at the event have dedicated Shramdaan by actively participating in the office cleanliness drive.

Other offices of Geological Survey of India across the country have celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by dedicating Shramdaan and planting Neem Saplings in their respective campus.