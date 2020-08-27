Gift these personal assistants to your loved ones this Onam

The auspicious festival of Onam is here. But unlike other years neither can we experience celebrations such as Pookkalam (rangoli made of flowers), Vallam Kali (boat races) nor can we see beautiful women adorning the streets in their pretty Kasavu sarees. Although staying at home is a must but who says you cannot share the joy of the festival by the exchange of some presents? Here’s a list of four amazing products that you can gift your near and dear ones this festive season:

For the “Cleanliness Freak”:

We all have that one relative or friend who is a cleanliness freak, don’t we? That person is always trying to make things spick and span. This Onam, give them the freedom from cleaning by gifting them the iRobot Roomba i7+. It automatically empties the bin into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt, dust, and hair, so one doesn’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. This high performance; Wi-Fi® connected robotic device seamlessly navigates throughout the house, including hard-to-reach, under-couch, and below-bed areas and helps to keep up with the everyday mess. And the best part? It can be easily controlled from any remote location through the iRobot Home App.

For the “Workholic”:

This pandemic and its following lockdown has stretched us through quite a rough patch. But at the same time, this has also enabled a few good things such as de-stressing, spending family time, focusing on ourselves and so on. Milagrow’s Wheeme is the world’s first Robotic Body Massager that gently massages and caresses as it rolls over the body and relaxes the tired muscles. It is a perfect gift for someone who always stays in a high-pressure situation!

For the “In-house chef”:

The lockdown has unleashed the chef more or less in all of us. Now, it’s time to hand over the reign to the person who is actually a great cook with or without the lockdown. Gifting Faber’s Convection Built-in Microwave Oven to the best chef of your family will only open more and more avenues for you to try out some lip-smacking dishes!

For the “germaphobe”:

There is a germaphobe in everybody’s life who is always sanitizing and disinfecting everything at every step. This Onam, put an end to their round-the-clock phobia by gifting them Kent’s Fruit and Vegetable Purifier. The machine has chemical-free ozone technology and kills bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens that are present on the surface of food items and keeps you safe from foodborne diseases.