Governor, Maharashtra, Mr. Bhagat Singh Koshyari Felicitates Mr. Prithviraj Kothari for his Sterling Community Service During the Pandemic

A decorated name in the Indian gold industry, Mr. Prithviraj Saremal Kothari, has for long been lauded for his efforts in developing the bullion market in the country. He is also the Zonal Chairman and Founder-Member of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), a global organisation of businessmen, industrialists, and professionals who endeavour to foster socio-economic empowerment, value-based education, community welfare, and spread global kinship. Having devoted several decades to the bullion industry, Mr. Kothari is currently serving as the National President of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

On Tuesday, the 20th of October, 2020, the efforts and achievements of Mr. Kothari were recognised as he was presented the Bharat Jain Ratna Award by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. This award was presented to him in recognition of the multifarious services he and his organisation rendered to the poor and the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the several laudable services they provided, IBJA helped in the distribution of hygiene kits and other safety equipment to several jewellers in Zaveri Bazar. Furthermore, they made available sanitisation machines in entire market areas and also distributed nearly 5,00,000 meals to jewellery workers. Furthermore, JITO also setup a Covid-19 centre at Gilder Lane, Mumbai Central, where free treatment, food, and medicines were provided and around 1200 people have been successfully sent home after recovering from this centre.

The award was presented to Mr. Kothari in a respectful ceremony that was attended by Member of State Legislature from Mira Bhayander, Mrs. Gita Jain, Raj Mani Foundation Trustee, Mr. Sampatraj Jain, Mr. Nilesh Shah of the Kalyanmastu Parivar, and other luminaries including Mr. Prashant Jhaveri and Mrs. Kokilaben Jhaveri.

Touched and humbled, Mr. Prithviraj Kothari said, “While I have been fortunate to have received several awards over the course of my career, this recognition is perhaps closer to my heart than most titles or awards. Ever since I stepped into my family business of gold trading over 30 years ago, I was aware of the fact that engineering the growth of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited was not my sole purpose. I have at all times, offered my resources and expertise to the Indian Government either in the form of providing advice or by aiding them in the introduction of gold ETFs in the Indian market.

What I cherish most though is to do my best for the community and it is with that commitment that I helped set up JITO with a vision of promoting trade and welfare amongst all community members. I was felicitated for my initiatives by the then Honourable President of India, Smt. Pratibhadevi Patil in 2012, and Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Prithviraj Chauhan in 2013. To now be awarded by the Honourable Governor, Maharashtra, only enthuses me to do more for my community and my country.”