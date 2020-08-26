Haryana Government inks MoU with M3M Foundation to facilitate students’ online preparation for government jobs

Department of Employment, Haryana has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the M3M Foundation to facilitate online preparation, training and mentoring for government jobs to students. The MoU was signed between Seema Kaushik, Director, Department of Employment Haryana and Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh. Hon’ble Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Shri Dushyant Chautala graced the occasion. Hon’ble Minister of State for Employment Shri Anoop Dhanak Shri Rakesh Gupta, Department of Employment, Haryana, Shri T. C. Gupta, Additional Secretary to Department of Employment, Haryana, Aishwarya Bansal, Trustee, M3M Foundation were also among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

The objective of the MoU is to build and strengthen the partnership between both institutions to enable students to access quality preparation for entrance examinations of government jobs. The MoU aligns with the vision of the Haryana government to link one lakh candidates to government jobs within and outside the state in the next two years.

Through this MoU, a program will be run to select 50,000 candidates for online training based on their past performance in government examinations in the state. As per the MoU, M3M Foundation will fund the initiative, identify, select and hire suitable students and undertake a periodic review of the implementation of the program. The MoU is valid for 18 months.

While interacting with media persons, Mr. Dushyant Chautala said that this MoU will prove to be a milestone in preparing the talented youth of the state for government jobs. Under this, in the first phase, 50,000 meritorious candidates will be given coaching for Group-C and Group-D jobs through online programmes, which will include 70 per cent youth from rural areas and 30 per cent from urban areas. He said that through this new platform, online coaching will be given to those youth who have given various competitive examinations conducted under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and have missed being selected by a very thin margin. He said that the progress of their preparation will be reviewed every week and every month, out of which there is a plan to prepare the top 1,000 youth for Group-A and Group-B jobs by giving live coaching.

While giving detailed information in this regard, the Deputy Chief Minister said that under this, ‘Grade Stack Learning Private Limited (Gradeup)’ platform has been created by M3M Foundation to provide online coaching which will provide a web-link to the employment department to register the candidates. He said that for the first batch, 50,000 candidates will be provided video lectures, quizzes, mock tests, previous question papers and other course material for 18 months. A candidate can select 3 courses or examinations such as Banking & Insurance, SSC & Railways, CDS & Defense etc. to access the material. A dashboard will be made available to the Employment Department to show the performance of the candidates in the Gradeup Monthly Mock Examination. Mock tests of the candidates will be conducted through the study of the dashboard and weekly data, in which the candidates who perform well will be transferred from the low performing batches.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said: “We are proud and honoured to partner with the Department of Employment, Haryana in an endeavour to make the youth employable and self-reliant and augment the efforts towards ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The MoU underscores our commitment to recognize, support and nurture talent and enable them to contribute towards economic development.”

M3M Foundation also signed a separate MoU with Grade Stack Learning, an online ed-tech platform for facilitating online training of students for the said purpose.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; is working towards bringing an equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The prime focus of the foundation is on education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development to transform rural life. The foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing a self-sustained program

In the last year, (since 2019) the Foundation has taken many initiatives in this direction. It has launched ‘iMpower’ an education and skill-development initiative that aims to build a community-led Worksite Upliftment Programme for construction workers. For providing food and essential sanitation items to many, during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic it launched a project called ‘Kartavya’. Till date foundation has helped 2 lacs stranded people with ration and other essentials. Currently, under the project, the foundation is reaching out to 3000 people every day.

Foundation today is funding over 200 educational institutions to bring basic education to every child in rural India, dissemination of liberal scholarships under its project ‘Sakshar’to the financially deprived students, and empowering the marginalized section of the society with basic digital literacy skills. For environmental sustainability, the foundation has launched ‘VrikshArpan’, under which it plans to plant 1 million trees;the program that was launched on this Independence Day witnessed plantation of 1200 trees on the day 1.In another initiative ‘Sarvodya’, M3M Foundation plans to support and facilitate 13 villages of Orrisa and ensure that they become self-sustainable in the next 3 years.

Figure Caption: Seema Kaushik, Director, Department of Employment, Haryana signing an MoU with Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation. Other dignitaries include Hon’ble Minister of State for Employment Shri Anoop Dhanak Shri Rakesh Gupta, Department of Employment, Haryana, Shri T. C. Gupta, Additional Secretary to Department of Employment, Haryana.