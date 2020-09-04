Help desk set up at Gandhi Hospital for covid 19

Hyderabad, September 2020: City-based NGO, Helping Hand Foundation, which works with the underprivileged sections in empowering them in getting affordable and easily accessible treatment through their voluntary services in government hospitals, has now set up a HELP DESK services at the GANDHI HOSPITAL, the nodal centre for COVID-19 in Telangana State.

Apart from Gandhi the Help Desk is also running at District Area Hospital, King Koti, Osmania General Hospital, Government Nizamia General Hospital & at Government Chest hospital, Erragadda for COVID -19.

The newly setup HELP DESK at GGH, will have four Patient Counsellors and two ambulances attached to the desk from 9am to 5pm daily.

The counsellors at the desk will assist all intrahospital referrals particularly the maternity Covid positive cases, will help discharged COVID patients in arranging transportation through the ambulances attached to the desk. Volunteers will also assist elderly COVID patients in providing patient care & counselling.

The most critical role of the HELP DESK will be to liase between the admitted cases mainly from districts and their family members as many admitted patients are not carrying mobile phones and anxious relatives are concerned about their health. The interface will as per protocol and hospital guidelines.

Two brand new ambulances have been deployed by HHF for the patient and dead body transport. The recovered patients will be dropped at their doorstep within GHMC limits and to nearby districts free of charge as many patients after recovery do not have the means to foot the out of pocket expenses for transportation.

HHF volunteers are also working with Pregnant women affected with COVID and who are finding it difficult to access maternity services in Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, Government Community Health centre, Barkas, Government M.N. Area Hospital, Malakpet & Government Area Hospital, Bela, Shalibanda and with a HELP DESK now at GANDHI many such cases will stand to benefit as they will have someone to guide and assist them at GANDHI.

Dr. M. Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi said, the fight against the COVID-19 has to be a collaborative effort and we are very glad that and happy that voluntary organizations are coming forward to supplement our efforts against the pandemic.

Many health care workers are scared to work in COVID hospitals as they fear getting infected and is a daunting task to find dedicated and trained resources but we have been lucky to have a committed and fearless team of volunteers at Gandhi to serve the needy said Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

Public who needs assistance at GANDHI HELP DESK may reach to the Counsellors on Tel # 99635 04117, 95428 09069.