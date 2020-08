ICICI Bank has contributed a COVID-19 testing vehicle to the District Magistrate of Raigarh Mr. Bhim Singh, IAS. The vehicle will assist the Raigarh District Administration in collecting swab samples from different locations across the city, including from the differently-abled and those who are not able to visit hospitals for testing. This is in line with the Bank’s commitment to ramp up coronavirus testing in the city, by assisting the authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.