IIIT-Hyderabad and NMDA develop Rapid Visual Screening(RVS) Premier to mitigate Earthquake risks

International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have developed a rapid Visual Screening (RVS) Primer for better insight into structural safety in the wake of earthquake risks.

The primer will serve as a pioneering document to screen various kinds of buildings for their structural stability and to assess and estimate the possible damage during an earthquake.

The total number of buildings in India is well over 30.5 Crores. Structural status of buildings before and after the earthquake will provide an effective checkpoint for government institutions, industries, private organisations and local bodies against the threats posed by earthquakes.

While disaster management has hitherto followed a relief-centric approach, the RVS Primer will assist in more mitigation– and preparedness–centric approach with a continued focus on response, which is proactive, holistic and integrated as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Prof Pradeep Ramancharla, IIITH, and head of the project team said, “Four out of five people in India are living under an earthquake threat. Focussed earthquake risk mitigation activities such as the construction of buildings, compliance with design standards, and assessment and retrofitting of existing buildings can significantly reduce risk due to potential earthquake hazards”.

More details on RVS Primer at https://ndma.gov.in/images/pdf/RVS-Doc-11-2020.pdf

