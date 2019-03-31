India Needs To Talk About Health Insurance for Mental Illnesses

As India faces increasing mental health burden, it is time to talk about health insurance for mental illnesses

Poddar Foundation brings together governmental officials, medical and mental health professionals, subject matter experts from the field of Insurance and Corporate heads to raise awareness about mental health coverage.

On this World Health Day, Poddar Foundation, a leading institution working in the field of mental health, is organizing a one-of-its-kind conference to generate awareness about the importance of mental health insurance. As part of the Foundation’s flagship program, “Silence Todo”, a conference called ‘Insure Your Mental Health’ will be organized. The aim is to bring together experts and stakeholders of the field to discuss multiple perspectives and shed light on the importance of covering mental illnesses in Health Insurance and Employee Assistance Programs.

The conference will be held on April 6, 2019 (Saturday) at the Indian Merchants’ Chamber, Churchgate, from 10 am to 1 pm.