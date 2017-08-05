ISRO and CSIR-NPL sign MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Ministry of Science and Technology, in New Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Shri V. V. Srinivasan, Director, ISTRAC on behalf of ISRO and Dr D K Aswal Director, NPL, on behalf of CSIR. The Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh witnessed the signing of MoU. The DG, CSIR, Dr Girish Sahni, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The MoU provides for time and frequency traceability services to ISRO by CSIR-NPL.

The scope of this MoU is the rendering by CSIR-NPL, of all the necessary actions, necessary to support the following:

Time and Frequency Traceability services from National Time Scale of CSIR-NPL to IRNWT-I and IRNWT-II of ISTRAC/ISRO through Two-way Satellite Time and Frequency Transfer (TWSTFT).

Time and Frequency Traceability services from National Time Scale of CSIR-NPL to IRNWT-I and IRNWT-II of ISTRAC/ISRO through GNSS CV.

Annual audit of IRNWT-I and IRNWT-II as per ISO/IEC 17025 for ensuring correctness and accuracy of the time traceability.

The MoU came into force from date of signing of the agreement (today) and shall remain valid for a period of 5 years thereafter. Subsequently, the MoU will be renewed on mutual agreement between CSIR-NPL and ISTRAC/ISRO.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that scientists of two premier scientific institutions, NPL and ISRO, have made great efforts in this direction and he applauded them for their contribution. He further said that this is very important landmark and an occasion to acknowledge the great contribution of our scientists. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself encourages scientists to achieve these landmarks. He elaborated that NPL has one of the five Atomic Clocks in India and the people should be encouraged to visit the laboratories and understand science and its contribution to the development of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that this agreement is very important for ISRO. He said that time is very important and synchronization is essential for ISRO projects. Highlighting the achievements of ISRO, he said that one of the main achievements of the Department of Space is that we have successfully and consistently widened the space technology use to various fields. He said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi takes keen interest in the scientific developments and does personal monitoring of these developments. He said that ISRO has achieved many milestones in the recent past e.g. successful launching of highest number of satellites, completion of 1,000 days of Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launch of South Asia Satellite etc. He said that ISRO has already signed MoUs with various ministries and departments which is contributing to the social applications of space technology. The ISRO has signed MoU with Ministry of Agriculture for Geo-MNREGA, with Ministry of Railways for guarding the railway crossings. ISRO is also contributing to the Smart City Programme and other initiatives, he added.