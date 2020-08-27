Join Actor Anil Kapoor for the virtual launch of Kavita Bhatnagar debut novel ‘Second Chance’

All you book lovers out there, get ready for an interesting weekend as you are invited to the virtual launch of Kavita Bhatnagar’s Second Chance by Sterling Publishers (PVT) Ltd. Eminent actor Anil Kapoor will unveil ‘Second Chance’ virtually in the presence of Padma Shri awardee Parveen Talha, author Radhakrishnan Pillai & Rajasekar K S of Matrimony.com.

Here is your chance to get to know the IRS officer turned author, Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar in person and her journey on penning down her first book ‘Second Chance’. You can also listen to Anil Kapoor and the other panellists as they share their views and experiences on the book.

The book beautifully encompasses the journey and struggles of a woman in search of companionship and happiness. It is a page-turner and will keep you hooked through the weekend.

Join the live online virtual book launch on:

Date: August 30, 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 6 pm IST

Zoom ID: 817 7470 2065

Password: 711991