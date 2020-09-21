Key opinion leaders submit a report to Karnataka Deputy CM to decongest Bengaluru and increase public transport adoption

Bengaluru, September 21, 2020 – Citizen groups, industry stakeholders and key decision-makers met Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka through a virtual town hall to submit their recommendations to ease the traffic situation in the city and help adopt public transportation. The recommendations are a result of the #BengaluruMoving campaign, a combined effort by multiple organisations and individuals over the last few months. The aim of the campaign was to highlight the challenges of public transport in Bengaluru and the need for better first and last-mile connectivity while championing bus lanes, non-motorised transport (NMT) solutions and investment in urban transport infrastructure.

The town hall was organized by Bengaluru Needs You (BNY), Environment Support Group (ESG), Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) and Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC). The recommendations submitted were basis the multiple programs like the hackathon, mobility champions & webinars hosted over the last couple of months. Some of the key recommendations amongst others, included leveraging tech for the first mile and last-mile connectivity, increased focus on urban design in city and transport planning, encouraging and incentivizing shared mobility and pedestrianization of commercial streets.

The virtual town hall saw an engaging discussion around Bengaluru’s traffic issues and possible solutions with active participation from key opinion leaders like Prof. Rajeev Gowda, Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); N.A. Harris, MLA (Shanthinagar) and Former Chairman BMTC; Nandeisha Reddy, Chairman BMTC, Anjum Parwaiz, Principal Secretary Transport, Government of Karnataka; Leo Saldhana, Full-Time Coordinator and Trustee, Environment Support Group; Revathy Ashok, CEO, Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.Pac); Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of Public Policy South Asia – India, Uber; Pawan Mulukutla, Director, Electric Mobility, WRI India, World Resources Institute; Dr. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bangalore; Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo India; Athira Menon, Head of Public Policy – South India and Sri Lanka, Uber.

Speaking at the townhall, Dr C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka said, “Building a transport system that is beneficial for both commuters and environment is the priority of the Government. In line with this, we are taking steps to increase adoption of public transport from 41% to 73% through a regulated public-private partnership (PPP) model. Road congestion is one of the biggest deterrents to Bengaluru’s economic growth. This report will give us insights into what each stakeholder needs.”

Sharing his thoughts during the townhall, Dr. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bangalore said, “We have installed over 1500 cameras across the city to monitor the vehicular movement and have collected enough data to predict traffic hotspots and decongest the city. The participation of industry stakeholders and citizens is crucial to bring awareness and change. Bangalore Traffic Police department is firmly behind the Government’s vision to encourage the use of public transport in Bengaluru.”