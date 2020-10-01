Kreative Minds conducted National Level Online Art Competition 2020 for different age groups

Kreative Minds recently conducted Online Art Competition 2020 across the country. The participants registered in this Online Art Competition from across the country they have received the participation

Approximately 100+ participants registered and submitted their artwork.

We divided the competition in 4 age groups with different topics for each group.

4 – 7 years – Favourite Cartoon character

8 – 10 year – Festival of India

11-13 years – Forest

14 – 17 years – History & Heritage

We did not choose any topic related to COvid-19. Simple reason: We want the world, especially kids of this time, to think beyond COVID-19 and what’s better than creating an artwork where they can express themselves with the help of sketch and colours.

The results were declared on 12th September 2020.

Winners for Art Competition

Group 4 to 7 years

1.Aratrika Thileeban.

2.Dhvani Taneja

3.Tahseen

Group 8to 10 years

1.Ananya Goteti

2.Sabhya tekriwal

3.Devina mitra

Group 11 to 13 years

1.Kaushik Bandi

2.Bhavya Dosi

3.Alekhya Sengupta Banerjee

Senior age group – 14 – 17 years: Yashas – winner & Chanakya – Runner-up have also provided us with their views on their artwork. Their annotation throws light on their work and their style.

Quotes from Parents whose children are learning fine art in Kreative Minds

Thank you! It was a fun exercise. ”

“Thanks a lot, this is a gesture of motivation to the kids even though they may not have topped in the event. Thanks for the platform.”

“Thanks Amrita for giving this opportunity to the kids during these times and recognizing their effort.”

“Thanks for organizing Amrita. ”

“Thanks for the efforts from your end. Really appreciate it….in these challenging times… you managed to get it done successfully. Congratulations. I’m sure you will keep encouraging the kids. Best wishes and prayers.”

“Dear mam, We appreciate the Great effort by Kreative minds in continuing to motivate kids. Thank you.”

“It was an excellent opportunity for the kids to do something creative beyond COVID.”

Quotes From Amrita Tiwary Founder of Kreative Minds

” I really feel good after I saw so much involvement and enthusiasm from Kreative Minds students. I am going to organise lots of other competitions and exhibition in coming days”