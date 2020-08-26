Lockated Designs a State-of-the-Art Mobile App “RHB Sajag” for the Housing Board of Rajasthan

Under the administration of Shri Ashok Gehlot (the Chief Minister of Rajasthan), Shri Shanti Kumar Dhariwal (Minister of Urban Development & Housing Department), and the executive leadership of Shri Pawan Arora (Housing Commissioner of Rajasthan), Lockated designed and launched the first-of-its-kind mobile app “RHB Sajag” for the Housing Board of Rajasthan. Designed with the objective to digitalize and bring in transparency in the projects that are being executed and overviewed by the Housing Board of Rajasthan, this revolutionary app provides real-time updates regarding the progress of scores of projects being executed across Rajasthan. The projects being executed by the Board can now be monitored in real-time, facilitating transparency in the housing development sector.

This app was launched by the Honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot on 22nd August 2020. This is the first initiative of its kind undertaken at both Central and State Government levels, with the Rajasthan Government being the first to take its Housing Board Digital under the preview of Shri Pawan Arora, the Housing Commissioner of Rajasthan.

The app offers the following robust solutions:

· QC Monitoring

· Physical Progress Monitoring (Time Overrun & Project Completion)

· Cost Overrun Monitoring (Reporting project budget v/s actual spend)

· Real Time Information (Attach project images)

· Inspection Visit Report

· Construction Standards & SOP – BIS

· Alerts/Red Flags Reporting

o If the project’s actual date is greater than stipulated date

o If the project’s expenses cross the defined budget for that project

o If the monthly report has not been submitted within the defined time

o Various circulars related to that project can be uploaded

The Journey:

Shri Pawan Arora, the Housing Commissioner of Rajasthan, has been instrumental in getting this app developed and has significantly contributed to establishing a transparent monitoring system for the housing sector in Rajasthan. Under his guidance and relentless support, this highly advanced app will ensure that housing projects are not only completed on time but also with high quality.