Malaika Arora, Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez backed SARVA adds 20,000 minutes of Mindfulness Meditation content

28th August 2020, Mumbai: SARVA, India’s fastest growing yoga and wellness ecosystem has recently added over 20,000 minutes of music and meditation content to its catalogue, fast-forwarding the brand’s efforts into becoming a holistic yoga and mindfulness content hub.

SARVA recently added to its roster, the catalogue of content from Myndstream, the record label of the music financier and service provider, Cutting Edge Group. As part of the deal, SARVA will get access to Myndstream’s library of mindfulness music to support the ongoing development efforts for premium content. Myndstream will also help design and manage music priorities as per global standard, across the SARVA platform.

Music, mindfulness, and yoga have catapulted recently in the wake of the pandemic and resultant lockdown. As an Indian, authentic, homegrown brand, SARVA has been going all-out to bring yoga and yoga-based mindfulness and nourishment content, all at one destination, the SARVA App. The brand has already been instrumental in making yoga and mindfulness fun. SARVA recently launched its digital offering, currently divided into 2 categories: Body and Mind. The 3rd category to be launched soon is called Nourish. SARVA’s offerings address millennial fitness needs and the brand is working towards connecting 7 billion breaths.

Speaking on the topic, Sarvesh Shashi, Founder & CEO, SARVA, said, “Music is a big part of SARVA’s story and philosophy. Music is also deeply ingrained in our roots, the Indian culture and it’s something all of us relate to. Just like yoga, it is holistic and has an impact on our physical, mental, and emotional health. Given the highly stressed and anxious state of the world today, we hope our music-driven meditation and mindfulness gives more and more people an avenue to turn to for relaxation and better sleep.”

Adding further, Janhavi Saraf, Head of Content at SARVA said, “There’s hardly anyone who can say that music hasn’t had an impact on their life. Whatever walk of life we belong to, it meets us on our path. It has the power to change the state of the mind. We’re so glad to have the opportunity to associate with a name that recognizes this potential of this power and to bring forth music that’ll truly help uneasy minds rest to these melodies.”

SARVA has in the past raised funding from celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Mark Mastrov – often known as the Steve Jobs of Fitness, Shikhar Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Director, and Producer Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid, and Mira Kapoor among others. Their most recent funding round before that by the Cutting Edge Group came from US-based VC Fund Mantra Capital and the Patni Family office which also saw participation from existing investor Fireside Ventures.