Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Minister of Women and Child Development along with Bollywood actress & Founder Nisha Foundation Priyanka Kothari and Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni – Founder President, c honored the MP’s who participated in Football for Nation season 1 at Central Committee Hall of Parliament House Annexe. Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dayaneshwar M. Mulay – Secretary MEA, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary Member of Parliament and Mr. Bhasker Prakash Organizer of Football for Nation were also present at the award ceremony. The event was organized by Nisha Foundation, an initiative by Bollywood actress Priyanka Kothari for supporting Beti Bachao Beti Padao and Swachh Bharat.

Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Acharya Lokesh Muni and Priyanka Kothari honored MP Ram Charitra Nishad, Pushpendra Singh Chandel, Prahalad Singh Patel, Kamlesh Paswan, MP Dr. Anupam Hazra along with Commentator Ghaus Mohammad.

Addressing the guests and media, renowned Bollywood actress and Founder of the Nisha Foundation and Bollywood Actress Ms. Priyanka Kothari said, “I am grateful to the Members of Parliament and distinguished guests for their motivation and cooperation that made us capable of reaching here. Your support for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Swach Bharat Mission is truly commendable and inspires us to take further initiatives.”

She further added, “Presently, Nisha Foundation is working for girl child development and women empowerment in various parts of the country, including Delhi & NCR, Bihar, and Rajasthan. I want to spread Nisha Foundation all across the nation, and if you people continue showering your wishes and blessings, I am confident to get success in this mission, quite soon.”’

About Nisha Foundation: Nisha Foundation which is working aggressively for women empowerment, child education, and to establish & promote a culture of sports throughout India. The goal of Nisha Foundation is to bring awareness in the field of education, women empowerment, health, and sports. We are committed to providing full support in the socio-economic upliftment of women through education, health, and employment. So, they may realize their strength and could pursue every task with full spirit and positivity.

As we all know that Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Human Resource Development to ensure survival and protection of girl child through prevention of sex-selective abortion and education of the girl child. I feel proud that all these three objectives of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign are the top priorities of Nisha Foundation that is working proactively in Delhi and various other parts of the country.