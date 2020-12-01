MGM Healthcare – Media Bulletin

Chennai, 01.12.2020: Honorable Rajya Sabha Al P from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for post Covid severe pneumonia since October 09, 2020 was on total life support and his lungs were completely destroyed due to Covid. In a further setback despite maximal life support he developed multi-organ failure and with profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away at 4.35 PM.

We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and well-wishers for their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow.