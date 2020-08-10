Mindfulness and Balanced Living, the two most essential needs now!

“Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need not more.” – Mother Teresa

The past has gone too far behind and the future is yet too far, what remains with us is this moment, which is now. To live in this moment and not wander too far in past or future has become a struggle in an age of distractions. In an attempt to keep our monkey mind away from distraction we have taken an initiative to hold a webinar in collaboration with Varenyum.

Lakshya International Academy and Varenyum announced today a session on mindfulness and balanced living. The session which is scheduled on Sunday 9th of August is to take place via the Zoom App. The participants have to register themselves on the given link.

Lakshya International Academy with Varenyum’s assistance wishes to introduce the concept of the practice of mindfulness to your students and faculty members. The session would help the participants understand the meaning and importance of balanced living. We seek to bust the myths around spirituality and help the young participants distinguish between religion and spirituality. It is an attempt to enhance the holistic development of the students and participants.

The webinar also holds much relevance during the time of a pandemic. When humanity is engulfed in an inevitable event, it is indeed the best time to learn the process of changing our adversities into opportunities.

Lakshya International Academy believes that the training of students today will contribute in a better tomorrow. The core belief of Varenyum is that with a balanced approach towards logic and compassion, we can transform the whole of humanity. The webinar will be a blend of both these ideas and will help in the transformation of our students and participants.

Speaker:

Ms. Simone (Editor, Writer, and Translator) | Mentor ʃʃ Varenyum ʃʃ

A final year student at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi. Miss Simone is a writer and editor and has a keen interest in photography. She has been pursuing the path of Spirituality and mindfulness for a long time, she has been an active meditation practitioner since the last four years. She is a mentor and works with Varenyum. She began taking sessions in 2018, her last session on mindfulness was with the students of Sunbeam School, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on the 20th of July 2020. She wishes to guide the new seekers to the right path and believes that the earlier one is exposed to the ideas of spirituality and holistic living the better it is for community growth.

Date and Time: 09th Aug 2020, 02:00 PM

Host and Event Director:

Prof. Kumar Anand Singh Principal

Lakshya International Academy