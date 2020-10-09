Minister of State – Government of India – Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME, gives away Winner Certificates to successful Indian MSMEs

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’Minister of State – Government of India – Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME gave away winner certificates to top MSMEs that showcased innovation and sustainable solutions. The event was organized by Summentorpro Sales and Marketing Consultants, Showcase Partner Volkswagen Bangalore and Presenting Partner ProPMO Services.

Some of the Leading winners were as follows:

Best Organic Supermarket of the Year Vidhan Organic Super Store Best Co-Working Space of the Year The Hive Best Tax Filing Software of the Year Clear Tax Best Residential Project of the Year –Amarnath Reddy Residence Harshvardhana Architects, Engineers and Interior Designers Best Healthcare StartUp of the Year Astra Healthcare Private Limited Women Achievers Award – Textile – Ms Chaitali Das Rakshak Foundation Best HR Management Company of the Year Xoxoday Best Road Transport Company Of the Year Oye Rickshaw Best Wildlife Destination of the Year Wood Sasan Best CEO Award – Electric Vehicle Ayush Kumar Lohia Best R & D – Bandsaw Machinery ITL Industries Best Seafood Exporter of the Year Mukka Seafood Poultry Star-Up of the Year Sri Kaliswari Feed Division Matrix Comsec Gujarat Research and Development Face Recognition Device

“MSME is the largest sector to offer employment in India. However, it has suffered a tremendous loss due to global pandemic. To come out of the disastrous situation we are taking steps via our flagship programme ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ that will introspect and uplift homegrown brands. We are working on the revival of every sphere to bring the economy back on track. Currently, our core attention is MSMEs and Agricultural activities and we will offer Rs 3 lakh crore as collateral-free or unsecured loan to MSMEs with an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore or an outstanding loan of Rs 25 crore. Further, loans of Rs 20,000 crore will be given to stressed MSMEs. It will help resume businesses, reduce dependence on other countries and strengthen the supply chain.” Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’Minister of State – Government of India – Dairy, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME

He further adds “Additionally, to ensure the monthly income of Rs 50000 for each household we have been encouraging Integrated farming in the rural region. We are also focussing on women in rural areas and encouraging them to form clusters to operate solar charkha which will cover employment and earnings.”

“Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is the vision of our honourable Prime Minister towards making India a self-reliant nation and the Time2Leap Awards is an initiative that is in line with this towards recognising the efforts of our industry and encouraging them further. I believe the fundamental concept of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat goes back to Bapu’s time wherein he tells us that we should work in such a way that it benefits even the poorest in the country and society