Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy, former President of France, met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

Mr. Sarkozy congratulated the Prime Minister for the success of “demonetization”, as well as on his party’s success in the recent Assembly elections in several States.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Sarkozy on the publication and success of his latest book, “Tout pour la France”.

The two leaders discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

