Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launches “Jiyo Parsi Publicity Phase-2” in Mumbai

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Minority Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here that the NDA Government has been working with commitment to “inclusive growth” and “Antyodaya” to ensure prosperity, security, and dignity of the last person of the society.

Addressing a large number of people from Parsi community and renowned personalities from various fields at the launch of “Jiyo Parsi Publicity Phase-2” at Mumbai, Shri Naqvi said that Parsi community has an immense contribution in nation building and the Parsi community has been a “role model” for other communities for its culture and traditions. The Parsi community has given so many great people who have been “architects of nation building”.

Shri Naqvi said that even though the Parsi community is a very small minority community in India, there is no doubt that the Parsi community is one of the most liberal, aware towards education and an example of “peace and harmony”.

Shri Naqvi said that Jamshetji Tata played a crucial role in industrial development of India; Dadabhai Naoroji and Madam Bhikaji Cama played an important role in India’s freedom struggle; Homi J Bhabha is “father of Indian nuclear programme. Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw’s service to the nation will be remembered always. Be it industry, military service, legal service, architecture or civil services, the Parsi community has always shown its talent.

Shri Naqvi said that declining population of Parsi community in India is a matter of concern. “Jiyo Parsi Publicity Phase-1” was initiated in 2013 for containing the declining trend of the population of the Parsi community and reverse it to bring their population above the threshold level.

The main objective of the “Jiyo Parsi” scheme is to reverse the declining trend of Parsi population by adopting a scientific protocol and structured interventions, stabilize their population and increase the population of Parsis in India. Ministry of Minority Affairs’ scheme has two components: Medical Assistance and Advocacy/Counselling. The scheme has been successful. 101 babies have been born in Parsi community through “Jiyo Parsi” scheme.

Shri Naqvi said that Parzor Foundation was an important link between the Parsi community and the government in the success of “Jiyo Parsi” scheme. And the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai; the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) and Federation of Zoroastrian Anjumans of India have also played a key role in this regard.

These organizations have been publicizing the scheme through outreach programmes like seminars, workshops, publicity, brochures, Parsi journals and other advocacy programmes and awareness campaign.