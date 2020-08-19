Mukul Madhav Foundation extends support to Frontline Warriors through an exciting webinar

Pune, 19th August 2020:In an effort to spread the importance of Health Mukul Madhav Foundation enhanced the same by two recently conducted webinars.

Over the weekend the Foundation collaborated and supported KEM hospital Pune, Developing Awareness Through Entertainment (D.A.T.E ) and well- known artists Dr. Mohan Agashe and Smt. Sumitra Bhave in creating an informative film ‘Sakrepeksha Goad’ which is, healthy diet during pregnancy and it’s positive effects on the fetus in a simple and creative way.

The 25 minute film is based on the research of veteran medical scientist and researcher Dr. ChittaranjanYajnik, Director of Diabetes Unit at KEM Hospital Pune and will highlight what the children and the youth of today need to know about in order to ensure a healthier life for future generations. Mukul Madhav Foundation along with Navani family have generously supported this unique initiative.

The Foundation has been tirelessly working in the spectrum of health for the last 22 years in supporting healthcare institution with infrastructural changes, supporting patients with medical aid, supporting Nursing Students and MBBS students with scholarships to pursue their studies, invest in training of grass root level ASHA and ANM workers, nurses, matron and other medical staff. Expert sessions have been organized by speakers from overseas to exchange knowledge. 13 Nursing students have been supported through Lila Poonawalla Foundation for the academic year 2019 – 2023 by Finolex Industriesthrough their CSR partner, Mukul Madhav Foundation.

During this pandemic, the Foundation has deep-dived to understand the areas within health that needed attention. Be it in conducting online therapy for children affected with Cerebral Palsy or supporting a patient with medical aid. The Foundation in consultation with experts have organized online OPDs to assess the wellness of these children. Each and every request was fulfilled and ways of working have been identified. There has been no lockdown with the work that the Foundation has been involved in.

An exciting Webinar was organized on 18th August 2020 for Nursing Students, Faculty, Grass root level workers on the topic – Nursing – A Noble Profession. The panel comprised of Dr. Arvind Shah, Consultant Pediatrician at North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust, London and Ms. SuzzaneMacFarlane, Pediatric Practice Development Nurse Lead from National Health Service Trust – London and Dr. Deepak Ugra Pediatrician who is attached with Lilavati and Hinduja Healthcare Surgicals, Mumbai.

The speakers addressed the audience on speaking about the importance of being a Nurse, the challenging times at hospitals in dealing with patients and families, the mental health of an individual, the curriculum and the opportunity there is in the Nursing profession. Another topic that was touched upon was how doctors need the support of nurses in every stage of patient diagnosis.

The traditional way of education has lost its charm temporarily. This method of webinar created a platform for over 250 attendees to watch this program sitting at any corner of the world.

Dr. Shah mentioned, ‘’It’s been a pleasure to be on this platform along with Suzzane and Dr. Deepak. Looking forward to many more in the days to come.

Mrs. Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Managing Trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation said, “This pandemic has worsened the lives of many and those that are in the medical profession are losing their hope and motivation to work. We as a Foundation are ensuring that we support our Frontline Warriors and organize not only webinars but monthly support to hospitals that have Covid-19 departments with Warrior Kits which are kindly sponsored by Swaminarayan Temple, Suhana and Mukul Madhav Foundation. I salute our Frontline Warriors and request those in this profession to continue the work they are doing to ensure a healthy today and a better tomorrow”.