NABARD Chairman Dr Govinda Rajulu, presented the Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar, today!

The recently announced Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar instituted by Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), was presented to Dr Govinda Rajulu Chintala, Chairman, NABARD; by Dr V Praveen Rao, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, PJTSAU, at the PJTSAU campus, today. The Award was conferred on Dr Govinda Rajulu, in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the betterment of the rural economy in India. Also present on the occasion were Delhi Vasanth, Founder, GCOT; Sravan Mandap, CEO, GCOT; Chakrapani Donepudi and Ramchander Pulijala, Advisors, GCOT and Y K Rao, Telangana CGM, NABARD.

The yeoman service Dr Govinda Rajulu, rendered for the growth of the rural economy and his various initiatives which gave impetus to the living standards of the people, are all laudable. A stalwart of his stature accepting the Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar, is in itself an honour for Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology, says Delhi Vasanth.

Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), is a not for profit Social Enterprise, founded by the Alumni of Osmania University as part of its Centenary Celebrations in 2017, to emancipate the life of Rural dwellers. GCOT spearheaded by Vasanth Kumar Damasthapuram (popularly known as ‘Delhi Vasanth’), an Alumnus of Osmania University and MIT School of Government, Pune, has been extensively working for the cause of the farmers. Delhi Vasanth undertook a 2,140 Km padayatra in 2007 from his hometown Zaheerabad to New Delhi, to garner the attention of the Central Government to the miserable plight of farmers committing suicide. His walk was one of the key factors instrumental in compelling the UPA government to announce the 70,000-crore farm loan waiver in 2007.