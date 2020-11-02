No anti-incumbency in Bihar, NDA will clinch majority in polls: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, said that there is no anti-incumbency in the state and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a majority in the Assembly elections.

“There is no anti-incumbency in Bihar, I am not worried about that at all… NDA will get a majority, and if things upturn, then it will be a result of the previous 15-year rule and people will run away again,” Kumar said, adding that he will be “at peace” if he is voted out.

“If I am voted out then I will be at peace, I won’t have to do anything. If I am voted to power then I shall work for the state and its people, I am not greedy for power…” Kumar said.

The Bihar CM also spoke about the Opposition’s promises of providing jobs and called them “laughable”.

“The Opposition is making false promises… They could not give 10 lakh jobs when Bihar and Jharkhand were one. All these promises are being made to mesmerise the public,” Kumar claimed, adding that as far as the crowds at Opposition rallies are concerned, they “do not matter”.

Kumar also spoke about the generational gap between him and the other leaders in the fray, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan.

“How does it matter? One was from cricket, another from Cinema, let them have their publicity,” Kumar said while referring to Yadav’s career as a cricketer and Paswan’s involvement in Bollywood.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister (Amit Shah) and BJP party president are all saying that I will be the chief minister when we win. I have not asked for anything, it is all up to the people of Bihar,” Kumar said.

Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on November 1, setting the stage for polling on November 3 in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts.

The third and final round of voting will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes on November 10.

Pic Source: Wikimedia Commons