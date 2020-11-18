Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) releases National Pension System (NPS) data including Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for October 2020

- The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 383.12 lakh by end-October 2020 from 310.80 lakh in October 2019 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 23.27% (Table-1).
Table-1: Number of Subscribers in various schemes under National Pension System
|
Sector
|
Number of Subscribers (No. In lakh)
|
Growth
(Y-o-Y) in %
|
Oct-19
|
Mar-20
|
Oct-20
|Central Government
|
20.40
|
21.02
|
21.37
|
4.71
|State Government
|
45.72
|
47.54
|
49.27
|
7.77
|Corporate
|
8.87
|
9.74
|
10.57
|
19.24
|Unorganised Sector(All Citizen Model)
|
10.38
|
12.52
|
13.91
|
33.98
|NPS Lite#
|
43.39
|
43.32
|
43.15
|
–
|Atal Pension Yojana (APY)
|
182.04
|
211.42
|
244.86
|
34.51
|Total
|
310.80
|
345.55
|
383.12
|
23.27
#Fresh registration under NPS Lite is stopped w.e.f 01st April, 2015.
2. As on 31st October 2020, total pension assets under management stood at Rs. 5,12,752 crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 33.79% (Table-2).
Table- 2: Total Assets under Management under Nation Pension System
|
AUM (Rs. In Crore)
|
Growth
(Y-o-Y) in %
|
Sector
|
Oct-19
|
Mar-20
|
Oct-20
|Central Government
|
128257
|
138,046
|
165912
|
29.36
|State Government
|
192886
|
211,023
|
259331
|
34.45
|Corporate
|
37721
|
41,243
|
52,897
|
40.23
|Unorganised Sector(All Citizen Model)
|
11538
|
12,913
|
16,844
|
45.98
|NPS Lite
|
3695
|
3,728
|
4,158
|
12.54
|APY
|
9143
|
10,526
|
13,610
|
48.86
|Total
|
3,83,240
|
4,17,479
|
5,12,752
|
33.79
For further information on NPS please visit www.pfrda.org.in