Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) releases National Pension System (NPS) data including Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for October 2020

November 18, 2020 Gouri Achary National 0

NPS-Pension
Share
  1.  The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 383.12 lakh by end-October 2020 from 310.80 lakh in October 2019 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 23.27% (Table-1).

Table-1: Number of Subscribers in various schemes under National Pension System

 

Sector

Number of Subscribers (No. In lakh)

Growth                

(Y-o-Y) in %

Oct-19

Mar-20

Oct-20
Central Government

20.40

21.02

21.37

4.71
State Government

45.72

47.54

49.27

7.77
Corporate

8.87

9.74

10.57

19.24
Unorganised Sector(All Citizen Model)

10.38

12.52

13.91

33.98
NPS Lite#

43.39

43.32

43.15

Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

182.04

211.42

244.86

34.51
Total

310.80

345.55

383.12

23.27

#Fresh registration under NPS Lite is stopped w.e.f 01st April, 2015.

 

2.         As on 31st October 2020, total pension assets under management stood at Rs. 5,12,752 crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 33.79% (Table-2).

 Table- 2: Total Assets under Management under Nation Pension System

AUM  (Rs. In Crore)

Growth 

(Y-o-Y)  in %

Sector

Oct-19

Mar-20

Oct-20
Central Government

128257

138,046

165912

29.36
State Government

192886

211,023

259331

34.45
Corporate

37721

41,243

52,897

40.23
Unorganised Sector(All Citizen Model)

11538

12,913

16,844

45.98
NPS Lite

3695

3,728

4,158

12.54
APY

9143

10,526

13,610

48.86
Total

3,83,240

4,17,479

5,12,752

33.79

For further information on NPS please visit www.pfrda.org.in