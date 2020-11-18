Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) releases National Pension System (NPS) data including Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for October 2020

The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 383.12 lakh by end-October 2020 from 310.80 lakh in October 2019 showing a year- on- year (Y-o-Y) increase of 23.27% (Table-1).

Table-1: Number of Subscribers in various schemes under National Pension System

Sector Number of Subscribers (No. In lakh) Growth (Y-o-Y) in % Oct-19 Mar-20 Oct-20 Central Government 20.40 21.02 21.37 4.71 State Government 45.72 47.54 49.27 7.77 Corporate 8.87 9.74 10.57 19.24 Unorganised Sector(All Citizen Model) 10.38 12.52 13.91 33.98 NPS Lite# 43.39 43.32 43.15 – Atal Pension Yojana (APY) 182.04 211.42 244.86 34.51 Total 310.80 345.55 383.12 23.27

#Fresh registration under NPS Lite is stopped w.e.f 01st April, 2015.

2. As on 31st October 2020, total pension assets under management stood at Rs. 5,12,752 crore showing a Y-o-Y growth of 33.79% (Table-2).

Table- 2: Total Assets under Management under Nation Pension System

AUM (Rs. In Crore) Growth (Y-o-Y) in % Sector Oct-19 Mar-20 Oct-20 Central Government 128257 138,046 165912 29.36 State Government 192886 211,023 259331 34.45 Corporate 37721 41,243 52,897 40.23 Unorganised Sector(All Citizen Model) 11538 12,913 16,844 45.98 NPS Lite 3695 3,728 4,158 12.54 APY 9143 10,526 13,610 48.86 Total 3,83,240 4,17,479 5,12,752 33.79

