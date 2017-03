Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat on taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

“Congratulations to Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat & the entire team sworn in today. Am sure they will work hard & fulfil people’s aspirations.

The new Uttarakhand government will return the tremendous affection shown by the people of the state with record development,” the Prime Minister said.