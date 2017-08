The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has hailed the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court on Triple Talaq. Calling the judgement historic, the Prime Minister said that it grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment.

“Judgement of the Hon’ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment”, the Prime Minister said.