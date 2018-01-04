PM Modi to address Conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will address the Conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts on 5th January. This event is being organized by NITI Aayog at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The Prime Minister will interact with officials in-charge of transformation of over 100 districts.

This event is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India by 2022. The Union Government has embarked upon a major policy initiative for the rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters. Senior Government officials in the rank of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary have been designated as officers in-charge, to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and the States in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.