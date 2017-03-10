Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address at the forthcoming India Today Conclave in what will be a powerful exchange of ideas and energy with some of the country’s change makers and pathfinders.

The Conclave will also be graced by the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee and former President of the French Republic Nicolas Sarkozy.

There will be a strong presence of top political minds, from BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Conclave will also witness iconic leaders of corporate India such as Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and HDFC Ltd Chairman Deepak Parekh. Sprinkling stardust on a special two days will be movie legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

They will join the sharpest minds from across the world to discuss and debate international issues. To be held on March 17 and 18 in Mumbai, the theme is The Great Disruption, and it will feature ground-breaking ideas, innovative experiences and thought-provoking debates.

Describing the event, Conclave Director Ms. Kalli Purie said: “At the India Today Conclave our attempt is always to give you a microcosm of the geo political leadership. And this year delegates will be spoilt for choice. I am specially pleased to welcome Shri. Narendra Modi back to the Conclave. We have had the honour of hosting him twice before when he was CM and now we come full circle by welcoming him as PM to the Conclave”. Come to India’s busiest two days at the India Today Conclave 2017 with the world’s best sharing one stage:

Abhinav Bindra, Olympic Champion Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group Alia Bhatt, Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog Anand Mahindra, Chairman & Managing Director, Mahindra Group Ananya Birla, Founder, Svatantra Microfinance Anurag Kashyap, Writer and Director Anushka Sharma, Actor Arghya Sengupta, Research Director at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy Asaduddin Owaisi, MP Abdul Basit, High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Chetan Bhagat, Author Deepa Malik, Paralympic Athlete Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Bank Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dipankar Gupta, Sociologist ElHadj As Sy, General Secretary of International Red Cross Harish Salve, Lawyer Kalki Koechlin, Actor Kapil Sibal, Lawyer, MP Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Leela Samson, Bharatanatyam Dancer Liz Mohn, Vice-Chairwoman, Bertelsmann Stiftung, Germany M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Manasi Kirloskar, Executive Director, Kirloskar Systems Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Nicolas Sarkozy, President of the French Republic (2007-2012) P. Chidambaram, Former Union Minister for Finance Pico Iyer, Author Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Pranab Mukherjee, President of India Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law, Justice and IT Rohan Murty, Founder, Murty Classical Library of India Sabiha Sumar, Filmmaker Sajad Lone, Minister, Jammu and Kashmir Government Shah Rukh Khan, Actor Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Spencer’s Retail Ltd. Shivraj Chouhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh Sukhadeo Thorat, Chairman, ICSSR Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm Waris Ahluwalia, Designer, Actor

INDIA TODAY CONCLAVE

Started as part of India Today’s 25th anniversary, INDIA TODAY CONCLAVE was designed as a meeting point for the best minds from India and around the world to map the geopolitical and economic future of the country. In its inaugural year the theme was India Tomorrow 2002: Opportunities and Threats with Vice President of the USA Al Gore as the chief Guest. In its second year the theme was India Tomorrow 2003: Global Giant or Pygmy? The Honorable William Jefferson Clinton, 42nd President of the United States presided as the keynote speaker. The past 14 conclaves have been widely acclaimed and popular for the quality of speakers and discussion. The speakers who have been part of this conference each year are current and former heads of state, Nobel Laureates, spiritual leaders, industry captains, social workers, economists, authors, academics, scientist, strategists, activists, cine directors, actors and sportspersons. The past conferences can be accessed at www.indiatodayconclave.com