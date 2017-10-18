PM Modi dedicates All India Institute of Ayurveda to the nation

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today dedicated the All India Institute of Ayurveda, in New Delhi, to the nation.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister congratulated the gathering on the celebration of Dhanvantari Jayanti as Ayurveda Divas. He complimented the Ministry of AYUSH for the establishment of the All India Institute of Ayurveda.

The Prime Minister asserted that nations cannot progress unless they value and cherish their history and heritage. Those nations who leave their heritage behind, are destined to lose their identity, he added.

The Prime Minister said that when India was not independent, its knowledge and its traditions such as Yoga and Ayurveda were belittled. Attempts were even made to reduce the faith that Indians had on them, he added. He said that in the last three years, this situation has changed to quite an extent; and the faith of the people is being restored in the best of our heritage. The pride in our heritage is reflected in the way people gather for Ayurveda Day or Yoga Day, he added.

The Prime Minister said that Ayurveda is not just a medical practice, but encompasses public health and environment health as well. That is why the Government has laid stress on integrating Ayurveda, Yoga and other AYUSH systems into the public healthcare system.

The Prime Minister said that the Government is working towards establishing an Ayurveda hospital in every district of the country. He said that more than 65 AYUSH hospitals have been developed in the last three years.

The Prime Minister said that herbal and medicinal plants can be a significant source of income, globally, and India should leverage its capabilities in this regard. He said the Union Government has approved 100 percent FDI in healthcare systems.

The Prime Minister said that the Government is focused on providing affordable healthcare for the poor. He said the stress has been on preventive health care and improving affordability and access to treatment. He said Swachhata – or cleanliness – is a simple mechanism of preventive healthcare. He said the Union Government has got 5 crore toilets built in three years.

The Prime Minister said that new AIIMS are being established to help the people get better access to healthcare. He mentioned measures such as capping prices of stents and knee implants; and the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras for providing medicines at affordable prices.